Tragic Accident: Elderly Woman Fatally Struck by Speeding Dumper
A 75-year-old woman, Trupti Mhaskar, was fatally struck by a rashly driven dumper in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident occurred on Chedda Road, Dombivali East. The dumper, belonging to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, led to Mhaskar's death despite hospital efforts. The driver was arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:11 IST
A tragic accident claimed the life of a 75-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials reported Wednesday. Trupti Mhaskar was fatally hit by a dumper as she walked on Chedda Road, Dombivali East, on Tuesday.
The speeding vehicle, linked to the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, careened into Mhaskar, causing critical injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she succumbed during treatment.
The incident has raised concerns over traffic safety, with authorities confirming the arrest of the dumper's driver, who was allegedly driving recklessly. Senior inspector Ganesh Juwadvad confirmed the ongoing investigation.
