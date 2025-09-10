China's August Calamities: A Financial and Human Toll

In a recent report, China's Ministry of Emergency Management disclosed that natural disasters in August inflicted a direct economic loss of 19.6 billion yuan, approximately $2.75 billion. These disasters swept across the nation, leaving 122 individuals either killed or unaccounted for.

The report highlights the widespread impact on the population, with more than 10 million people experiencing the devastation caused by floods, droughts, and other catastrophic events last month. The country's emergency management strategies were put to the test as these disasters unfolded.

Amid these challenges, the exchange rate stood at 7.1210 Chinese yuan per dollar, underscoring the substantial financial blow China faces as it continues to grapple with natural calamities.