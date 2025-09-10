Left Menu

Reliance's Robust Ten-Point Humanitarian Response to Punjab Flood Crisis

Reliance has launched a ten-point response plan to address the severe flooding in Punjab. In collaboration with local entities, the initiative provides nutrition, shelter, sanitation, and animal care to affected communities. Efforts focus on long-term recovery while ensuring immediate aid is delivered efficiently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In response to the catastrophic floods in Punjab, Reliance has initiated a comprehensive ten-point humanitarian assistance plan, the company announced on Wednesday.

The relief teams, working in close proximity with state authorities and local communities, are prioritizing urgent aid in heavily affected regions like Amritsar and Sultanpur Lodhi districts.

Punjab, facing one of its worst flooding incidents in years, reported 52 fatalities with nearly 1.91 lakh hectares of crops damaged. Anant Ambani of Reliance Industries emphasized their commitment to supporting the region with essential supplies, safe drinking water, and veterinary aid, while ensuring long-term recovery efforts are in place.

