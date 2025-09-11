Fiery Highway Explosion in Southeast Mexico City Claims Lives and Injures Dozens

A gas tanker truck overturned, burst into flames, and exploded on a highway through southeast Mexico City, causing a catastrophic scene that claimed three lives and left 70 injured, as confirmed by authorities.

The massive explosion engulfed surrounding vehicles near the Iztapalapa district border with Chalco, as drone footage captured firefighters desperately battling the intense flames consuming the charred wreckage.

In a statement on the social media platform X, Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada confirmed the incident's toll and announced the ongoing provision of medical support to the victims. The city's fire department later declared the blaze fully extinguished. This incident marks the second major highway accident in Mexico this week.