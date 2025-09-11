Collapse of Afghan Homes and Livestock Shakes Rural Economies

A devastating earthquake has wreaked havoc in eastern Afghanistan, flattening homes and killing over 2,200 people. Villages in Nangarhar province are left in ruins, with livestock losses mounting to more than 7,000.

Survivors, including Abdul Ghafar and his family of ten, are left sheltering under tarpaulin sheets as the relentless aftershocks continue. Immediate aid is vital, yet the pledged international support remains insufficient.

The economy is on the brink as the Taliban faces sanctions, frozen assets, and limited aid, exacerbating the crisis in a nation that has endured decades of conflict and natural disasters.