Collapse of Afghan Homes and Livestock Shakes Rural Economies
A devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has destroyed homes and livestock, leaving families with little to rebuild. Aid shortages compound the tragedy as winter approaches. Over half a million people are affected, with more than 2,200 deceased and critical assets lost, threatening food security and economic stability.
Updated: 11-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:09 IST
A devastating earthquake has wreaked havoc in eastern Afghanistan, flattening homes and killing over 2,200 people. Villages in Nangarhar province are left in ruins, with livestock losses mounting to more than 7,000.
Survivors, including Abdul Ghafar and his family of ten, are left sheltering under tarpaulin sheets as the relentless aftershocks continue. Immediate aid is vital, yet the pledged international support remains insufficient.
The economy is on the brink as the Taliban faces sanctions, frozen assets, and limited aid, exacerbating the crisis in a nation that has endured decades of conflict and natural disasters.
