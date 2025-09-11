Philippines Rejects China's Nature Reserve Claim on Scarborough Shoal

The Philippines has lodged a strong protest against China's decision to create a national nature reserve at the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, accusing Beijing of infringing on its sovereign rights. The Philippine foreign ministry condemned the move as illegitimate and unlawful, emphasizing that China must revert this action.

Officials in Manila called on Beijing to honor international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, asserting their claims over the shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc. Maritime expert Jay Batongbacal warned this could be Beijing's attempt to enhance its territorial claims, potentially threatening Filipino fishermen.

Despite a 2016 international court ruling nullifying Beijing's vast claims in the South China Sea, China's actions continue to escalate tensions. The shoal has been a flashpoint due to its strategic location and rich fisheries, with both nations asserting sovereignty. China's move to declare it a nature reserve is expected to further complicate diplomatic relations.