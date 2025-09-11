Left Menu

Philippines Rejects China's Nature Reserve Claim on Scarborough Shoal

The Philippines strongly protests China's plan to establish a nature reserve on Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, citing violations of its sovereignty. Manila plans a diplomatic protest against China's actions, urging compliance with international law. Experts fear Beijing's move could lead to more aggressive tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Philippines has lodged a strong protest against China's decision to create a national nature reserve at the contested Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, accusing Beijing of infringing on its sovereign rights. The Philippine foreign ministry condemned the move as illegitimate and unlawful, emphasizing that China must revert this action.

Officials in Manila called on Beijing to honor international laws, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, asserting their claims over the shoal, also known as Bajo de Masinloc. Maritime expert Jay Batongbacal warned this could be Beijing's attempt to enhance its territorial claims, potentially threatening Filipino fishermen.

Despite a 2016 international court ruling nullifying Beijing's vast claims in the South China Sea, China's actions continue to escalate tensions. The shoal has been a flashpoint due to its strategic location and rich fisheries, with both nations asserting sovereignty. China's move to declare it a nature reserve is expected to further complicate diplomatic relations.

