Controversy Over Sale of Prime Mumbai Land

The Congress accuses MMRCL of an 'arbitrary' land deal with RBI, involving a 4.2-acre plot in Nariman Point, causing an alleged Rs 1,800 crore loss to the state exchequer. The transaction, reportedly without tenders, displaced political offices and lacked stakeholder consultations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 14:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 14:47 IST
  • India

In a recent development, the Congress party has raised questions about a land deal between the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), alleging that the transaction was handled in an 'arbitrary' manner, leading to a significant financial loss to the state exchequer.

State Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant criticized the lack of transparency, highlighting that the deal was executed without inviting tenders. He also pointed out that political parties, including the Congress, were displaced from the plot under the promise of permanent relocation, which has not been fulfilled.

The sale of the 4.2-acre plot in Nariman Point, sold for Rs 3,472 crore, has sparked accusations of negligence from the Congress, who argue that appropriate stakeholder consultations should have been conducted to avoid the Rs 1,800 crore loss claimed by the party.

