Driving Change: India's Automotive Revolution and GST Overhaul

In a significant move towards an inclusive and consumption-led economy, the Indian government has reduced the tax burden on essential goods. Unsoo Kim, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor India, praised the pivotal GST overhaul during the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers' 65th annual convention.

Kim noted that the GST reforms align seamlessly with the Make in India vision, boosting the domestic automotive sector. He expects a surge in consumer sentiment and economic growth, propelled by progressive policies fostering technology, sustainability, and safety in mobility.

Highlighting India's strategic importance, Kim asserted that the nation is set to become a global hub for innovation under the Make in India initiative. The automotive industry, blending technology and talent, drives self-reliance and competitiveness in the evolving global mobility landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)