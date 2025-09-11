Tragic Electrocution of Teen Raises Safety Concerns in Haldi

A 16-year-old boy tragically lost his life after allegedly coming into contact with a live electric wire in the Haldi district.

Victim Ashish Paswan from Muradih village accidentally touched the wire, resulting in his immediate unconsciousness. Locals rushed him to the district hospital, where he was declared dead.

Authorities have taken the body for post-mortem and launched an investigation into the incident, highlighting safety concerns in the area.