Guarding Gujarat's Lions: Unnatural Deaths Prompt Action

In Gujarat, 307 lions died over two years, with 41 deaths due to unnatural causes. Measures, costing Rs 37.35 crore, aim to prevent such fatalities, including treatment centers, fencing, and radio-collaring. The state assembly discussed these during its monsoon session, with 891 lions reported in Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:58 IST
In Gujarat, a concerning number of 307 lions have died over the past two years, according to Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera. Among these, 41 deaths resulted from unnatural causes, he revealed during the state legislative assembly session.

Addressing a query by AAP MLA Umesh Makwana, Bera stated that the government invested Rs 37.35 crore in measures to curb unnatural fatalities. Lions' deaths were primarily from incidents like falling into wells, drowning, natural calamities, road and train accidents, and electric shocks.

The government has implemented several preventive steps, such as establishing treatment centers, deploying veterinary services, and setting up ambulance support. Precautions include creating barriers near hazardous areas and tracking lions with radio collars. Gujarat's Gir Wildlife Sanctuary currently hosts 891 Asiatic lions as per the 2025 census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

