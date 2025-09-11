U.S. Energy Secretary Dismisses Climate Concerns Amid Drive for Fossil Fuels

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright has stirred controversy by downplaying the risks associated with climate change during his recent visit to Brussels. He emphasized Washington's shift towards what he called a 'commonsense energy policy', heavily favoring fossil fuels over renewable sources.

Wright's comments came during a meeting with the European Union's energy commissioner, revealing a stark contrast between the Trump administration's energy policies and the EU's focus on emission reduction. While promoting natural gas as a cleaner alternative to coal, Wright asserted that fossil fuel energy stability outweighs climate risks.

Environmentalists have critiqued Wright's position, highlighting recent climate-related damages such as catastrophic floods in Texas. Experts argue for robust clean energy solutions to address climate change, urging leaders to prioritize sustainable practices over fossil fuel dependency.

