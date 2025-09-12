Left Menu

Unnatural Causes Behind Asiatic Lion Deaths in Gujarat

In Gujarat, 307 Asiatic lions died over the past two years, with 41 deaths attributed to unnatural causes. The state government spends significantly on measures to prevent these fatalities. Key initiatives include setting up treatment centers, appointing vets, and ensuring protective measures in sanctuary areas.

Recent data from Gujarat has unveiled the plight of Asiatic lions, with 307 feline fatalities over two years, government records show. Crucially, 41 of these deaths arose from unnatural causes.

State Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera detailed the government's Rs 37.35 crore expenditure on reducing these incidents, emphasizing varied preventive measures for lion safety.

Efforts include veterinary centers and ambulances, alongside safety infrastructure like speed-breakers, parapet walls for open wells, and railway fences, to protect the 891 lions inhabiting the Gir Wildlife Sanctuary.

