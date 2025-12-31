Left Menu

Reviving the Cheetah: A New Era Dawns in India's Wildlife Conservation

The cheetah reintroduction project in India, focusing on reviving the species after its extinction nearly seven decades ago, has seen significant strides in 2025. With 30 big cats currently in the country, the efforts have included importing cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, resulting in the birth of 19 cubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:04 IST
Reviving the Cheetah: A New Era Dawns in India's Wildlife Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ambitious cheetah reintroduction project in India marked noteworthy achievements in 2025, with the birth of 12 cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, despite three failing to survive. This initiative aims to breathe life into a species that vanished from India nearly seventy years ago.

Efforts spearheaded by the central and Madhya Pradesh governments have seen the importation of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, followed by their relocation to Kuno National Park. However, the project faced setbacks as six cheetahs, including three cubs, passed away during the year.

Now home to 30 big cats, India prepares for the arrival of an additional eight cheetahs from Botswana. Plans for further relocation to other sanctuaries underline the commitment to reviving the population of these magnificent animals on Indian soil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kashmir's Border Districts

Security Successes: Counterterrorism and Narcotics Crackdown in Jammu & Kash...

 India
2
SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

SG Pipers Hold Steady for Narrow Victory Over Soorma

 India
3
Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualification

Digital Signature Dilemma: Milind Deora's Call for Candidate Disqualificatio...

 India
4
Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

Jammu and Kashmir: Statehood Struggle and Rising Challenges in 2025

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025