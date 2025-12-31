Reviving the Cheetah: A New Era Dawns in India's Wildlife Conservation

The ambitious cheetah reintroduction project in India marked noteworthy achievements in 2025, with the birth of 12 cubs in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park, despite three failing to survive. This initiative aims to breathe life into a species that vanished from India nearly seventy years ago.

Efforts spearheaded by the central and Madhya Pradesh governments have seen the importation of cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa, followed by their relocation to Kuno National Park. However, the project faced setbacks as six cheetahs, including three cubs, passed away during the year.

Now home to 30 big cats, India prepares for the arrival of an additional eight cheetahs from Botswana. Plans for further relocation to other sanctuaries underline the commitment to reviving the population of these magnificent animals on Indian soil.

