Pioneering Vaccine Offers Hope Against Koala Chlamydia Epidemic

A groundbreaking vaccine developed to protect koalas from chlamydia has received approval from Australia's veterinary medicine regulator. The vaccine, created by the University of the Sunshine Coast, could reduce infertility and save endangered koalas. However, conservationists urge focus on habitat preservation amid declining populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 12-09-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 11:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

The world's first vaccine aimed at protecting koalas from chlamydia has been approved by a regulator in Australia. Developed by the University of the Sunshine Coast, the single-dose vaccine is set to combat an infection contributing to infertility and mortality in the endangered species.

Years of research, led by microbiology professor Peter Timms, have revealed that the vaccine can decrease the likelihood of koalas developing chlamydia symptoms. "A single-dose vaccine is key to halting the devastating spread," Timms said. Despite this breakthrough, the Australian Koala Foundation advocates for directing resources toward habitat conservation instead.

While the Queensland Conservation Council welcomes the vaccine, it stresses that habitat destruction remains a significant threat to koalas. The iconic marsupials, already declining due to wildfires and urban expansion, face a potential extinction by 2050 if urgent preservation measures are not pursued alongside medical interventions.

