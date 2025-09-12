Left Menu

Transforming Borders: Arunachal's Vibrant Villages Initiative

The Vibrant Villages Programme aims to integrate Arunachal Pradesh's remote villages into mainstream development. The initiative includes infrastructure projects, sustainable power, and improved connectivity. Phase I covers 455 villages, with significant investment from the Union Cabinet, while Phase II will expand benefits further, including all-weather roads and electrification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-09-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 15:48 IST
Transforming Borders: Arunachal's Vibrant Villages Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh is spearheading efforts to bridge development gaps with its remote villages through the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP). Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the initiative is transforming 455 priority villages across 11 border districts, aiming to integrate them into the national growth narrative.

Under Phase I of VVP, 125 villages will benefit from 105 new roads extending 1,022 km, while 156 villages will see 187 new development projects valued at Rs 104.99 crore. Additionally, the state government is rolling out over 6,000 streetlights and establishing 50 hydel projects to ensure sustainable power for these areas.

Phase II, underway since April 2023, targets 122 more villages, enhancing infrastructure along the India-Myanmar and India-Bhutan borders. Sanctioned by the Home Affairs ministry, Rs 2,205 crore has been allocated, underscoring a historic investment in empowering border citizens and fortifying national security.

TRENDING

1
Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

Poland's Defense Leap: BAE Systems Paves the Way for Ammunition Production

 Global
2
Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture

Cricket Diplomacy or Dispute? Thackeray vs. BJP on India-Pakistan Fixture

 India
3
AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

AI and Ethanol Fuel: Gadkari's Vision for Agricultural Transformation

 India
4
Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025