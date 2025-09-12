Transforming Borders: Arunachal's Vibrant Villages Initiative

Arunachal Pradesh is spearheading efforts to bridge development gaps with its remote villages through the Centre's Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP). Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the initiative is transforming 455 priority villages across 11 border districts, aiming to integrate them into the national growth narrative.

Under Phase I of VVP, 125 villages will benefit from 105 new roads extending 1,022 km, while 156 villages will see 187 new development projects valued at Rs 104.99 crore. Additionally, the state government is rolling out over 6,000 streetlights and establishing 50 hydel projects to ensure sustainable power for these areas.

Phase II, underway since April 2023, targets 122 more villages, enhancing infrastructure along the India-Myanmar and India-Bhutan borders. Sanctioned by the Home Affairs ministry, Rs 2,205 crore has been allocated, underscoring a historic investment in empowering border citizens and fortifying national security.