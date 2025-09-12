Indonesia Braces for Prolonged Wet Season Amid Flood Warnings

Indonesia is bracing for an extended peak period during its wet season, which is projected to bring increased risks of floods and extreme rainfall across the country, the weather agency announced on Friday.

The wet season spans from this month through April 2026 across Indonesia's extensive archipelago, according to the head of the Meteorology and Geophysics Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, at a news conference.

Regional peaks differ, with Sumatera and Borneo islands facing the heaviest rains in November and December, while Java, Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua will see intense conditions between January and February 2026. The agency issues significant flood warnings during this time, highlighting Bali's recent flooding as a notable prelude.

