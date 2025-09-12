Left Menu

Indonesia Braces for Prolonged Wet Season Amid Flood Warnings

Indonesia is preparing for an extended wet season, with an increased risk of floods and extreme rainfall, as forecasted by its weather agency. The season starts now and ends by April 2026, with peak periods varying across the islands. Urgent caution is advised due to the elevated flood risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 12-09-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 18:08 IST
Indonesia is bracing for an extended peak period during its wet season, which is projected to bring increased risks of floods and extreme rainfall across the country, the weather agency announced on Friday.

The wet season spans from this month through April 2026 across Indonesia's extensive archipelago, according to the head of the Meteorology and Geophysics Agency, Dwikorita Karnawati, at a news conference.

Regional peaks differ, with Sumatera and Borneo islands facing the heaviest rains in November and December, while Java, Sulawesi, Maluku, and Papua will see intense conditions between January and February 2026. The agency issues significant flood warnings during this time, highlighting Bali's recent flooding as a notable prelude.

(With inputs from agencies.)

