NASA's Perseverance Rover Uncovers Signs of Ancient Life on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover, searching the Martian landscape, has stumbled upon evidence that could suggest the presence of ancient microbial life. A sample, collected from Jezero Crater's sedimentary rock, has intrigued scientists with its composition.

The rock, formed billions of years ago, contains minerals that may indicate the possibility of life forms once existing on Mars. However, experts caution that these minerals could also arise through nonbiological means.

This discovery is among the most significant evidence so far regarding the potential that Mars, Earth's neighboring planet, could have supported life in its distant past.

(With inputs from agencies.)