Delhi Government's Heater Initiative: A Warm Solution for a Cleaner City

The Delhi government is taking a significant step towards improving air quality by distributing electric heaters to over 3,000 Resident Welfare Associations and vulnerable groups. This initiative aims to discourage the use of open fires during winter, an effort that forms part of a broader anti-pollution strategy, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa announced.

Under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership, the initiative offers practical support in tackling air pollution, rather than just imposing restrictions. With around Rs 4.2 crore allocated from Corporate Social Responsibility funds for heater procurement, the campaign aims to prevent reliance on hazardous open fires, ensuring warmth and safety for all citizens.

The initiative is a part of Delhi's comprehensive year-round anti-pollution action plan, which includes monitoring pollution sources and enhancing waste management. From preventing major fire incidents to promoting awareness drives, the government is committed to ensuring clean air and improving public health across the city.