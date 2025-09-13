Kerala Urban Conclave: A Visionary Leap Towards Future-ready Cities

The Kerala Urban Conclave wrapped up successfully with Local Self Government Minister MB Rajesh hailing it as a fruitful gathering that produced 300 actionable suggestions. The event, aiming to draft Kerala's first comprehensive urban policy, included 34 sessions featuring 275 speakers across various countries.

Drawing a significant attendance of 3,115 delegates, the conclave highlighted ambitious plans, such as social audits for urban local bodies and the creation of economic growth hubs. Recommendations also emphasized professionalizing urban governance through participatory approaches and enhancing citizen involvement with technology.

Additional proposals set the stage for future growth, focusing on international collaboration with entities like UNU-CRIS and UN-Habitat, as well as a child- and youth-friendly charter. The conclave promises transformative urban development through innovative policies and global partnerships, positioning Kerala as a forefront state in urban planning.