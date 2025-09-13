Priyanka Gandhi Advocates for Landslide Survivors' Rehabilitation

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken action to address concerns raised by survivors of the 2024 Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslides. The affected residents, worried about their exclusion from the rehabilitation list, had their grievances voiced during a meeting with district officials.

Vadra emphasized the legitimacy of these concerns and assured that coordination between her and the district administration is ongoing to resolve the issues. Part of the solution includes the Congress party building 100 houses for those left out of the initial list.

In addition to rehabilitation efforts, the MP brought up the economic impact due to the delayed opening of the Bailey Bridge and the high treatment costs for serious injuries sustained during the disaster, seeking prompt resolution for these matters as well.