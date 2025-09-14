Left Menu

Tremors in Colombia: Earthquake Strikes Northern Region

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit northern Colombia on Sunday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, sparking emergency responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2025 13:41 IST
Tremors in Colombia: Earthquake Strikes Northern Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake rattled northern Colombia on Sunday, as confirmed by the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ).

The seismic event reached an estimated depth of 10 kilometers, GFZ reported, prompting swift responses from local authorities and emergency services.

There have been no immediate reports of damage or casualties, but the situation remains under close scrutiny as officials assess the aftermath.

