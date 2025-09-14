Himachal Pradesh Urged to Boost Disaster Readiness Amid Rising Calamities

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla took proactive steps to aid victims of recent natural disasters in Chamba district, distributing food and relief materials to affected communities. The region has faced increasing threats from flash floods, cloudbursts, and landslides, Shukla noted.

Addressing the crowd, Shukla emphasized the heightened sensitivity of Himachal Pradesh to such calamities in recent years, particularly since 2023. He expressed gratitude for the Rs 1,500 crore financial support announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioning that further assistance would be evaluated by a central team.

Shukla also inspected disaster-hit areas along National Highway 154 A, praising local resilience and pledging to normalize conditions swiftly. He urged public representatives to communicate their needs for additional resources effectively as part of ongoing relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)