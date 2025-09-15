Left Menu

Manipur: Two major rivers overflow in Imphal valley, large tracts of agricultural land submerged

Two major rivers breached embankments in different parts of Manipurs Imphal valley on Sunday night, flooding large tracts of agricultural land and residential areas, officials said on Monday.The Iril river overflowed at Kshetrigao, inundating farmland, residential areas and roads in Imphal East district. official said.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 15-09-2025 11:56 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 11:56 IST
Manipur: Two major rivers overflow in Imphal valley, large tracts of agricultural land submerged
  • Country:
  • India

Two major rivers breached embankments in different parts of Manipur's Imphal valley on Sunday night, flooding large tracts of agricultural land and residential areas, officials said on Monday.

The Iril river overflowed at Kshetrigao, inundating farmland, residential areas and roads in Imphal East district. The Wangjing river was also flowing above the danger level, submerging Sangaiyumpham and Wangjing areas in Thoubal district, officials added. A relief camp set up at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex was also severely waterlogged.

An iron bridge at Yairipok, built across the Thoubal river, was swept away by strong currents, cutting off several villages between Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Fire Services rescue team evacuated more than 100 stranded residents at Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East and shifted them to temporary relief centres.

The residential compound of Congress state president Keisham Meghachandra at Wangkhem in Thoubal district was also flooded. official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japan, South Korea show enduring rift over sexual slavery issue in letters to UN

Japan, South Korea show enduring rift over sexual slavery issue in letters t...

 South Korea
2
Students killed at Myanmar boarding school as junta escalates air war

Students killed at Myanmar boarding school as junta escalates air war

Global
3
Indigo to begin 6 weekly direct flights to Athens by early Jan 2026 using Airbus A321 XLR aircraft

Indigo to begin 6 weekly direct flights to Athens by early Jan 2026 using Ai...

 India
4
Congo coffee farmers fear war will undo recent gains

Congo coffee farmers fear war will undo recent gains

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025