Manipur: Two major rivers overflow in Imphal valley, large tracts of agricultural land submerged

Two major rivers breached embankments in different parts of Manipur's Imphal valley on Sunday night, flooding large tracts of agricultural land and residential areas, officials said on Monday.

The Iril river overflowed at Kshetrigao, inundating farmland, residential areas and roads in Imphal East district. The Wangjing river was also flowing above the danger level, submerging Sangaiyumpham and Wangjing areas in Thoubal district, officials added. A relief camp set up at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex was also severely waterlogged.

An iron bridge at Yairipok, built across the Thoubal river, was swept away by strong currents, cutting off several villages between Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

Meanwhile, the Manipur Fire Services rescue team evacuated more than 100 stranded residents at Yairipok Khoirom Mayai Leikai in Imphal East and shifted them to temporary relief centres.

The residential compound of Congress state president Keisham Meghachandra at Wangkhem in Thoubal district was also flooded. official said.

