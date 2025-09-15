87 students selected for Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme

Left Menu

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 87 students have been selected for the Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme, which is starting from Monday, and they will work with the government during the next three months.Under the internship programme, students pursuing graduation or post-graduation will work with the government for three months and will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. As many as 9,000 students applied for the internship programme and 87 students were selected.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said 87 students have been selected for the Viksit Delhi CM Internship Programme, which is starting from Monday, and they will work with the government during the next three months.

Under the internship programme, students pursuing graduation or post-graduation will work with the government for three months and will be paid a monthly stipend of Rs 20,000. ''As many as 9,000 students applied (for the internship programme) and 87 students were selected. There was complete transparency in their selection. They will undergo a three-month internship programme with the Delhi government,'' Gupta told reporters. She alleged that earlier these internships were done to satisfy political agenda and give financial benefits to only a few people.

