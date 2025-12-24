Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's Hospital Review Sparks Hope

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made a significant visit to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dilshad Garden on Wednesday. Her primary goal was to review the healthcare facilities and assess the quality of medical treatments being offered to patients.

Throughout her visit, Chief Minister Gupta engaged with numerous patients and their families, taking time to listen to their concerns. She evaluated the progress of ongoing medical treatments and gathered firsthand insights into the hospital's operations.

Officials revealed that Gupta inspected various wards, scrutinized medical and support facilities, and gathered feedback from patients regarding doctors' availability, the supply of medicines, overall cleanliness, and hospital management. Gupta reassured the public that the government remains steadfast in providing timely and respectful healthcare services, stressing the critical importance of efficient, sensitive public hospital operations aimed at prioritizing patient welfare.

