Two dead, one injured as part of truck falls off bridge on highway in MP's Ratlam

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 15-09-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 18:20 IST
Two persons were killed and another injured after a truck hit the railing of a bridge on an 8-lane highway in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district on Monday morning, a police official said.

The incident took place near Jaora town, he added.

''After hitting the railing, the cabin of the beetroot-laden truck fell off the bridge. The rear part remained dangling. Two persons identified as Aashiq and Irfan died on the spot. One injured person was referred to Ratlam medical college,'' Industrial police station in-charge Vikram Singh Chauhan said.

''The three were stuck in the cabin and a crane was used to bring them out. Further probe into the incident is underway,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

