Yellow alert issued for rainfall with thunderstorms-lightning in Vidarbha districts on Sep 16-17

The weather department has issued 'yellow' alert for several areas in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region for September 16 and 17.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning was likely in parts of Buldhana, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli, it said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur said moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm-lightning was very likely to occur at isolated places in Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Bhandara, Akola, Amravati, Washim districts in the next few hours and light rainfall at isolated places in Nagpur, Wardha, Yavatmal, Buldhana districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)