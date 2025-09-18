Devastation in Uttarakhand: Landslides and Floods Wreak Havoc in Chamoli District

Landslides and flooding catalyzed by relentless rain have resulted in the death of two individuals in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The calamity swept through 40 houses across four villages, leaving a trail of destruction. Rescue teams are racing against time to locate six individuals feared trapped under debris.

The State Emergency Operation Centre reported successful rescues of five individuals, including two women and a child. Sadly, two bodies, identified as Narendra Singh and Jagdamba Prasad, were recovered amidst the wreckage. In a determined effort, teams from NDRF, SDRF, and other agencies are coordinating with local authorities to provide aid and shelter to the affected.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is overseeing the relief operations, emphasizing urgent restoration of essential services. Last month, land subsidence in Nandanagar had already led to evacuations. Rapid intervention is critical as the region braces against adverse weather impacts. The local government is committed to ensuring every corner of the ravaged area receives the necessary help.