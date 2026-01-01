Left Menu

Centre Agrees to Boost Rice Procurement: A Relief for Odisha

Odisha's Food Supplies Minister announced that the Centre will procure an additional 6 lakh MT of rice. The state has a surplus of 7 lakh MT, with the remaining set for auction. Paddy procurement is active, with Rs 2,350 crore paid to farmers. Efforts to increase efficiency continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:06 IST
The Centre has agreed to procure an extra 6 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of rice from Odisha, as reported by the state's Food Supplies Minister, Krushna Chandra Patra. This decision comes as the state faces overflowing warehouse capacities, with 7 lakh MT of surplus rice in stock.

Odisha typically contributes around 50 lakh MT to the Centre. In the current kharif season, procurement is ongoing in 18 out of 30 districts, having secured 10.50 lakh MT of paddy from 2.30 lakh farmers. Around Rs 2,350 crore has been disbursed as minimum support price and input assistance to these farmers.

The procurement is anticipated to continue through March, ensuring all registered farmers participate. A recent review meeting stressed expediting the process and addressing irregularities in procurement procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

