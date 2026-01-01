Left Menu

Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

The Enforcement Directorate seized over Rs 1.22 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 8.50 crore from a Delhi farmhouse in a money laundering probe. The investigation, targeting UAE-based criminal Inderjit Singh Yadav, led to multiple raids that uncovered illegal extortion and loan settlements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 18:07 IST
Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made substantial seizures in a money laundering investigation, capturing Rs 1.22 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 8.50 crore from a Delhi farmhouse on Thursday. This move follows a series of searches connected to UAE-based fugitive Inderjit Singh Yadav, officials report.

On Wednesday, the federal agency uncovered Rs 5.12 crore in cash and jewellery valued at Rs 8.80 crore, alongside documents tied to assets worth Rs 35 crore. These discoveries were made during raids at premises in south Delhi's Sarvapriya Vihar, owned by a man named Aman Kumar, closely linked to the investigation.

The ongoing probe has revealed Yadav's involvement in illegal extortion, coercive loan settlements, and racketeering. The investigation stems from multiple FIRs filed by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Yadav, who remains at large and is reportedly operating from the UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

Sabarimala Gold Heist: Unveiling the Alleged Cover-Up

 India
2
Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

Snowstorm Shuts Key Roads in Kashmir, Disrupts Travel Plans

 India
3
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026