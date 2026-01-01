Multi-Crore Money Laundering Scheme Cracked: ED's Search Yields Crores in Cash, Jewellery

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has made substantial seizures in a money laundering investigation, capturing Rs 1.22 crore in cash and jewellery worth Rs 8.50 crore from a Delhi farmhouse on Thursday. This move follows a series of searches connected to UAE-based fugitive Inderjit Singh Yadav, officials report.

On Wednesday, the federal agency uncovered Rs 5.12 crore in cash and jewellery valued at Rs 8.80 crore, alongside documents tied to assets worth Rs 35 crore. These discoveries were made during raids at premises in south Delhi's Sarvapriya Vihar, owned by a man named Aman Kumar, closely linked to the investigation.

The ongoing probe has revealed Yadav's involvement in illegal extortion, coercive loan settlements, and racketeering. The investigation stems from multiple FIRs filed by the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh police against Yadav, who remains at large and is reportedly operating from the UAE.

