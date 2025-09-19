Left Menu

Gondwana's Amber Unearths Cretaceous Secrets

Amber with well-preserved fossils found in Ecuador gives insight into a 112-million-year-old Cretaceous ecosystem during the age of dinosaurs. The discovery, led by Xavier Delclòs, includes insect bioinclusions and hints at the transition from gymnosperm to angiosperm-dominated forests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 02:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 02:02 IST
Gondwana's Amber Unearths Cretaceous Secrets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An exceptional discovery in Ecuador's Amazon forest region has unearthed amber containing a treasure trove of well-preserved insect fossils, offering insights into a 112-million-year-old world teeming with life during the Cretaceous Period.

This amber, fossilized tree resin containing insects like wasps, midges, and flies, provides a glimpse into a prehistoric ecosystem in South America. Researchers discovered this significant deposit near Archidona in Ecuador, marking the continent's largest Cretaceous amber find.

The findings also illuminate an ecologically transformative era as flowering plants, or angiosperms, began to dominate the Earth's floral landscape, replacing the previously prevalent gymnosperms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sambhali Trust Champions Elder Rights at UN Human Rights Council

Sambhali Trust Champions Elder Rights at UN Human Rights Council

 Switzerland
2
Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

Britain's Borrowing Surge: A Looming Fiscal Challenge

 Global
3
Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

Bangladeshi Labourers Detained in Tripura Set for Repatriation

 India
4
Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

Yen Firms Amid BOJ Rate Surprise: Markets Brace for Potential Hikes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Towards Smarter and Fairer Taxation to Unlock Growth in Latin America & Caribbean

From Remote Work to Platforms: How COVID-19 Reshaped Digital Employment Globally

Hunger and Education: How Food Inflation Delayed Learning Recovery Across Asia

Making the Invisible Visible: Lao PDR’s Push for Gender, Disability, and Inclusion Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025