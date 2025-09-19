Bengaluru's Deluge Dilemma: City Immobilized by Torrential Downpour
Heavy overnight rains have disrupted Bengaluru, with severe waterlogging and traffic chaos affecting daily life. The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings due to ongoing rainfall. Residents are cautioned against possible hazards, and the continuous downpour has exacerbated infrastructural issues like potholes, especially impacting two-wheeler commuters.
Heavy overnight rains paralyzed Bengaluru, wreaking havoc with waterlogged streets and massive traffic disruptions. Overnight downpours that turned into a cascade of showers through Friday morning left several parts of the city submerged.
According to official reports, the city recorded 65.5 mm of rainfall, with some areas like Doddaballapura and Hessarghatta experiencing substantial showers. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru and surrounding areas, warning of further rain and gusty winds.
The continuous rainfall has exacerbated infrastructural issues, creating new potholes, complicating the already beleaguered traffic situation, and particularly affecting two-wheeler riders. Authorities urge residents to exercise caution, avoid waterlogged areas, and heed safety advisories to prevent potential hazards.
