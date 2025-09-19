Left Menu

Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rattles Chile's Tarapacá Region

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Chile's Tarapacá region on Friday, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake had a depth of 89 kilometers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2025 10:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 10:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chile's Tarapacá region experienced a magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Friday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The tremor struck at a depth of 89 kilometers, causing concern among residents and officials.

Further assessments are underway to determine any potential damage or impact on the local communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

