Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Rattles Chile's Tarapacá Region
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Chile's Tarapacá region on Friday, as reported by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. The quake had a depth of 89 kilometers.
The tremor struck at a depth of 89 kilometers, causing concern among residents and officials.
Further assessments are underway to determine any potential damage or impact on the local communities.
