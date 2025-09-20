Left Menu

Historic Marine Biodiversity Treaty to Protect International Waters

The first treaty focused on marine diversity protection in international waters will be enacted next year, marking a significant commitment by over 60 nations, including Morocco. This legal framework addresses threats like overfishing and deep-sea mining affecting large portions of Earth's oceans and surfaces.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A landmark treaty designed to safeguard marine biodiversity in international waters is set to take effect early next year. This follows Morocco's ratification on Friday, becoming the 60th nation to endorse the agreement. The treaty stands as the first comprehensive legal framework targeting the protection of marine life beyond the sovereignty of any individual nation.

International waters, comprising nearly two-thirds of the world's oceans and almost half of Earth's surface, face significant threats from human activities. The treaty aims to mitigate issues such as overfishing, climate change, and the burgeoning practice of deep-sea mining, which pose serious risks to these vast regions.

With the collective backing of numerous countries, this treaty represents a pivotal measure in global efforts to maintain ocean health and biodiversity, reflecting an increasing international recognition of the critical need for ocean conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

