Delhi Embraces Smog-Eating Roads for Cleaner Air

Delhi is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to combat air pollution by testing "smog-eating" roads and pavements. By utilizing photocatalytic coatings, the government aims to neutralize dangerous gases like nitrogen dioxide, which plague the city's air.

According to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a feasibility study will be conducted within six months to assess the efficacy of titanium oxide-based surfaces on roads, pavements, and public spaces. The study involves real-world trials and monthly updates, with a potential proposal for widespread adoption if the results are promising.

This project is part of a broader, technology-driven action plan addressing air pollution. The government emphasizes transparency and scalability, inviting input from students, startups, and experts to ensure effective results for Delhi's population.