Delhi Embraces Smog-Eating Roads for Cleaner Air
Delhi is launching a feasibility study on photocatalytic coatings to combat air pollution. The study, led by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, will examine the effectiveness of titanium oxide-based surfaces in neutralizing harmful gases. The initiative aims for large-scale implementation if successful.
Delhi is embarking on a groundbreaking initiative to combat air pollution by testing "smog-eating" roads and pavements. By utilizing photocatalytic coatings, the government aims to neutralize dangerous gases like nitrogen dioxide, which plague the city's air.
According to Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, a feasibility study will be conducted within six months to assess the efficacy of titanium oxide-based surfaces on roads, pavements, and public spaces. The study involves real-world trials and monthly updates, with a potential proposal for widespread adoption if the results are promising.
This project is part of a broader, technology-driven action plan addressing air pollution. The government emphasizes transparency and scalability, inviting input from students, startups, and experts to ensure effective results for Delhi's population.