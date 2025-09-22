Left Menu

Himachal's Fisheries Department Nets SKOCH Gold Award for Golden Mahseer Conservation

The Fisheries Department of Himachal Pradesh received the SKOCH Gold Award-2025 for its innovative conservation efforts, focusing on the critically endangered Golden Mahseer. The department significantly improved breeding outcomes through strategic collaborations and initiatives, underlining its commitment to biodiversity conservation and addressing habitat degradation threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:15 IST
Himachal's Fisheries Department Nets SKOCH Gold Award for Golden Mahseer Conservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant achievement, the Fisheries Department of Himachal Pradesh has been awarded the prestigious SKOCH Gold Award-2025 for its outstanding conservation efforts. The department's pioneering work in breeding the critically endangered Golden Mahseer was lauded at a ceremony on September 20, 2025, at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi.

Representatives Vivek Chandel and Som Nath accepted the award for the department, with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu extolling the state's commitment to biodiversity conservation. The award underscores the department's innovative strategies to safeguard the Golden Mahseer, symbolic of Himachal Pradesh's aquatic biodiversity.

Faced with declining Mahseer populations due to habitat degradation, the department launched a captive breeding program bolstered by a partnership with ICAR-CIFRI. This initiative led to the production of 87,000 fingerlings in 2024-25 and a significant restocking of reservoirs with the species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
2
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
3
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India
4
White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

White House Backs Border Chief Amid Bribery Allegations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025