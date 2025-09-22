Left Menu

Cleaning Up Munak Canal: Delhi's Green Makeover

Officials have reported that nearly 50,000 metric tonnes of garbage have accumulated along the Munak Canal in Delhi. A contractor will be employed to clean the waste and transport it to landfill sites. The project, expected to cost Rs 5 crore, includes future plans for solar panels and an elevated corridor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi's Munak Canal, a critical water supply line stretching over 25 kilometers, has been clogged with approximately 50,000 metric tonnes of waste, according to officials. The Irrigation and Flood Control department has initiated steps to address this environmental concern by enlisting a contractor for cleanup operations.

The project involves the removal and proper disposal of 48,782 metric tonnes of silt and municipal waste, with a plan already set in motion. A tender has been floated to ensure that the waste is evacuated and transferred to designated landfill areas responsibly and efficiently.

In a bid to enhance Delhi's infrastructure, the government is also focusing on covering the canal with solar panels and constructing a 20-kilometer elevated road above it. This initiative, aimed at decongesting Outer Delhi, further includes recreational spaces development, pushing towards a greener and more sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

