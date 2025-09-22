Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Family in Odisha

A tragic road accident in Odisha's Kalahandi district claimed the lives of a man and his two children, while the man's wife was critically injured. The collision occurred near Deheli in the Narla police station area, leading to a temporary road blockade by locals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhawanipatna | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:44 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident in Odisha's Kalahandi district has left a family devastated, claiming the lives of a 35-year-old man and his two children, aged 10 and 8, while his wife remains in critical condition. The fatal incident involved a motorcycle and a pickup van that collided head-on.

The collision occurred near Deheli in the Narla police station area. The family, who hailed from Tarlo village, faced the unfortunate event on Monday, with the man and his son dying instantly, while the daughter succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Following the accident, the critically injured wife was rushed to Saheed Rendo Majhi Medical College and Hospital in Bhawanipatna. The incident sparked outrage among locals, leading them to block the road in Deheli, causing traffic disruption. Police reported that the blockade was eventually lifted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

