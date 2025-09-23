Patna Zoo: A Rising Hub for Rhino Conservation

The Patna Zoo has emerged as the world's second-largest rhino conservation center, following San Diego Zoo, officials announced Monday. The news came during a World Rhino Day program held at Patna's Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park.

Anand Kishor, the principal secretary of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC), highlighted rhinos as a significant part of India's natural heritage. He stated that Patna Zoo offers rhinos a habitat akin to their natural environment, paving the way for effective conservation initiatives.

According to a DEFCC press release, Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park hosts 34 rhinos, with 25 being zoo-born. On World Rhino Day, first marked in 2010, global attention is drawn to the five rhino species and their ongoing challenges such as habitat loss and climate change. Specialists at a seminar explored these topics in depth.

(With inputs from agencies.)