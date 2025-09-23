Patna Zoo: A Rising Hub for Rhino Conservation
Patna Zoo has become the second-largest center for rhino conservation globally, trailing only San Diego Zoo. Celebrated on World Rhino Day, the zoo is home to 34 rhinos, showing successful breeding and conservation efforts crucial for maintaining biodiversity.
The Patna Zoo has emerged as the world's second-largest rhino conservation center, following San Diego Zoo, officials announced Monday. The news came during a World Rhino Day program held at Patna's Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park.
Anand Kishor, the principal secretary of the Department of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (DEFCC), highlighted rhinos as a significant part of India's natural heritage. He stated that Patna Zoo offers rhinos a habitat akin to their natural environment, paving the way for effective conservation initiatives.
According to a DEFCC press release, Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park hosts 34 rhinos, with 25 being zoo-born. On World Rhino Day, first marked in 2010, global attention is drawn to the five rhino species and their ongoing challenges such as habitat loss and climate change. Specialists at a seminar explored these topics in depth.
