Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Indore Building Collapse Claims Lives

A collapse of a three-storey house in Indore's Ranipura area resulted in the death of two individuals and injured 12 others. A rescue operation recovered the victims, and the incident is under investigation to determine the building's foundation condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-09-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 04:22 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Indore Building Collapse Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A catastrophic event unfolded in Indore's Ranipura area as a three-storey house collapsed following heavy rains, leading to a tragic loss of life.

District Collector Shivam Verma and other officials reported that among the 14 family members trapped in the debris, two lost their lives, identified as Alifa, 20, and Faheem. Twelve others were hospitalized.

The rescue operation spanned five hours, with the authorities pledging to thoroughly investigate the cause, including the condition of the building's foundation. Initial findings indicate the building was partially renovated but still largely old.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

Tragic Loss: Pothole Accident Claims Life in Maharashtra's Palghar District

 India
2
Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Move

Nvidia's Massive Investment, Orsted's Offshore Restart, and France's Bold Mo...

 Global
3
US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Communication

US-China Diplomatic Mission Aims to Boost Boeing Sales and Strengthen Commun...

 China
4
Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

Hong Kong Prepares for Super Typhoon Ragasa's Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025