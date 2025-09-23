Tragedy Strikes: Indore Building Collapse Claims Lives

A catastrophic event unfolded in Indore's Ranipura area as a three-storey house collapsed following heavy rains, leading to a tragic loss of life.

District Collector Shivam Verma and other officials reported that among the 14 family members trapped in the debris, two lost their lives, identified as Alifa, 20, and Faheem. Twelve others were hospitalized.

The rescue operation spanned five hours, with the authorities pledging to thoroughly investigate the cause, including the condition of the building's foundation. Initial findings indicate the building was partially renovated but still largely old.

(With inputs from agencies.)