Left Menu

Yeast Protein: A New Frontier in Bone Health and Nutrition

Angel Yeast, in collaboration with researchers, has unveiled promising findings on their yeast protein product, AngeoPro. The studies demonstrate its balanced amino acid profile and effective calcium absorption, highlighting its potential in enhancing bone health and gut function, setting the stage for revolutionizing nutritional support for bone health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Yichang | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:19 IST
Yeast Protein: A New Frontier in Bone Health and Nutrition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Angel Yeast, under the trading label SH600298, has made a compelling scientific breakthrough with their yeast protein product, AngeoPro. Recent studies demonstrate that this product aligns closely with the ideal protein reference standard, offering nearly 48% essential amino acids.

Conducted with Huazhong Agricultural University and published in Food Research International, the study shows that yeast protein bolsters calcium absorption and supports bone health. Notably, it enhances calcium absorption through mechanisms that result in improved bone structure and metabolism.

Furthermore, Angel Yeast emphasizes the dual benefits of supplementing with yeast protein for bone and gut health. The company plans to further explore its interactions with gut microbiota to unlock additional health benefits and applications in the food and nutrition sector.

TRENDING

1
Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

Global Economy Braces for Tariff Shock Amid Growth Adjustments

 Global
2
Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

Bengaluru Police Foil Cyber Heist: Rs 14 Lakh Recovered

 India
3
Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

Unrelenting Conflict: Gaza's Plight Amid Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

Tech Rally Propels Wall Street Amid Fed Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025