Yeast Protein: A New Frontier in Bone Health and Nutrition

Angel Yeast, under the trading label SH600298, has made a compelling scientific breakthrough with their yeast protein product, AngeoPro. Recent studies demonstrate that this product aligns closely with the ideal protein reference standard, offering nearly 48% essential amino acids.

Conducted with Huazhong Agricultural University and published in Food Research International, the study shows that yeast protein bolsters calcium absorption and supports bone health. Notably, it enhances calcium absorption through mechanisms that result in improved bone structure and metabolism.

Furthermore, Angel Yeast emphasizes the dual benefits of supplementing with yeast protein for bone and gut health. The company plans to further explore its interactions with gut microbiota to unlock additional health benefits and applications in the food and nutrition sector.