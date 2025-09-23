Kolkata Deluge: Torrential Rains Disrupt City Amid Pre-Durga Puja Preparations

Torrential overnight rains have brought Kolkata to a standstill, leaving at least seven people dead due to electrocution. Substantial flooding across the city caused severe disruptions to transport and daily life, with many roads and public transport services being inaccessible.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised the private power utility CESC for negligence, urging immediate action for safety measures. She emphasised the need for modernisation, stating that CESC has a duty to prevent such incidents.

The India Meteorological Department has warned of further heavy rainfall, while authorities continue efforts to drain flooded areas. Residents have been advised to stay indoors, with the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations now overshadowed by the ongoing crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)