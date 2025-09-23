Left Menu

Suraj Estate Launches Luxury Residential Tower in Mumbai's Dadar

Suraj Estate Developer unveils its luxury project, Suraj Park View 1, in Dadar, Mumbai, valued at Rs 250 crore. The 29-storey residential tower captures Dadar's cultural essence. With a saleable carpet area of 0.53 lakh sq. ft., it is part of a capital-efficient redevelopment under Maharashtra RERA.

Mumbai's real estate scene sees a significant addition as Suraj Estate Developer launches a luxury residential project valued at Rs 250 crore.

The high-rise, 29-storey Suraj Park View 1, emerges as a premium residential landmark at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), showcasing the area's cultural vibrancy.

According to the Whole-Time Director, Rahul Thomas, this development mirrors Dadar's enduring appeal. Registered with Maharashtra RERA, the project spans a 0.53 lakh sq. ft. saleable carpet area and is one of many in Suraj Estate's burgeoning portfolio.

