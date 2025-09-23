Suraj Estate Launches Luxury Residential Tower in Mumbai's Dadar

Mumbai's real estate scene sees a significant addition as Suraj Estate Developer launches a luxury residential project valued at Rs 250 crore.

The high-rise, 29-storey Suraj Park View 1, emerges as a premium residential landmark at Shivaji Park, Dadar (West), showcasing the area's cultural vibrancy.

According to the Whole-Time Director, Rahul Thomas, this development mirrors Dadar's enduring appeal. Registered with Maharashtra RERA, the project spans a 0.53 lakh sq. ft. saleable carpet area and is one of many in Suraj Estate's burgeoning portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)