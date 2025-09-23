Record Influx of Migratory Birds Flock to Sambhar Lake Amid Rising Waters

Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake has become a hub of activity following an unusually high inflow of water attributed to this year's heavy rainfall, drawing migratory birds earlier than their typical arrival time ahead of winter.

This development has thrilled bird watchers, although it has also renewed concerns over avian botulism, a potentially lethal bacterial infection in birds. The forest department is maintaining vigilance, according to officials.

Experts highlight that the water levels in Sambhar Lake have risen significantly, creating favorable conditions for migratory birds, including flamingos, pelicans, and others, estimated at 40,000 to 50,000 currently. In response, the department has enhanced surveillance measures and issued protocols to prevent disease outbreaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)