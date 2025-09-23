Gold Boom Turns Toxic: Dangerous Levels of Mercury Found in Ghana's Mining Communities

Ghana is facing hazardous mercury contamination levels due to a surge in artisanal gold mining activities. A recent study by Pure Earth and the Ghana Environmental Protection Authority has found soil mercury levels in certain areas to be 134 times above safe limits. This poses severe health risks.

The artisanal mining sector, driven by surging gold prices, exported 66.7 metric tons in just the first eight months of this year. However, this rapid expansion blurs lines between legal and illegal mining, complicating regulatory enforcement. The study recorded peak mercury soil readings of 1,342 ppm in Konongo Zongo.

Beyond mercury, arsenic levels soared to dangerous thresholds, posing further health hazards. Local pediatrician Anthony Enimil indicates increasing cases of kidney disorders among children in mining areas. Efforts, including the use of the Gold Kacha concentrator, are underway to mitigate pollution.

