Kolkata Deluge: Heavy Rains Submerge City Overnight

A severe downpour in Kolkata, fueled by a low-pressure area, resulted in 185.6 mm of rain overnight, causing widespread flooding. More rain is expected with another system forming on September 25. Fishermen are advised to avoid the seas due to rough conditions.

Updated: 23-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A torrential downpour hit Kolkata overnight, leaving vast areas inundated with water. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city recorded 185.6 mm of rain between 2.30 am and 5.30 am on Tuesday.

The heavy rainfall was attributed to a low-pressure system, which is anticipated to linger, bringing further rains to the already saturated districts of southern West Bengal until Wednesday morning. Moreover, the Met office predicts another similar system may develop by September 25.

Officials have warned fishermen against venturing into the north Bay of Bengal as gale-force winds exceeding 45 km per hour are likely. Meanwhile, Kolkata and its surrounding districts brace for more rainfall in the coming days.

