Left Menu

Forging New Frontiers: Collaborative Research Alliance in Veterinary Sciences

A memorandum of understanding was signed between CCRAS and PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University, aiming to promote collaborative research in veterinary sciences. The partnership focuses on translational research, livestock management, and novel animal diagnostics, fostering exchange programs and resource sharing between institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:14 IST
Forging New Frontiers: Collaborative Research Alliance in Veterinary Sciences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaborative research and academic activities in the field of veterinary sciences.

The agreement will facilitate joint research initiatives, focusing on translational research, livestock management, and the development of new diagnostics and therapeutics for animals. It allows for mutual access to research infrastructure, enhancing collaborations between faculty and students from both institutions.

Key components of the MoU include faculty and student exchanges, integration of CCRAS scientists as adjunct faculty at the university, and shared intellectual property rights. This partnership aims to bridge modern veterinary science with traditional Ayurvedic knowledge, offering innovative solutions to challenges in animal health.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Silicon Valley's Visa Dilemma: New Fees Spur Offshore Moves

Silicon Valley's Visa Dilemma: New Fees Spur Offshore Moves

 Global
2
Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

Judge Orders Trump Administration to Restore Funding to UCLA

 United States
3
Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

Fake CBI Officer Jailed for Fraud

 India
4
Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

Brazil's Billion-Dollar Pledge to Save Tropical Forests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025