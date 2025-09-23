Forging New Frontiers: Collaborative Research Alliance in Veterinary Sciences

The Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS) and PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University have officially entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to foster collaborative research and academic activities in the field of veterinary sciences.

The agreement will facilitate joint research initiatives, focusing on translational research, livestock management, and the development of new diagnostics and therapeutics for animals. It allows for mutual access to research infrastructure, enhancing collaborations between faculty and students from both institutions.

Key components of the MoU include faculty and student exchanges, integration of CCRAS scientists as adjunct faculty at the university, and shared intellectual property rights. This partnership aims to bridge modern veterinary science with traditional Ayurvedic knowledge, offering innovative solutions to challenges in animal health.

(With inputs from agencies.)