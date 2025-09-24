Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Emphasizes Timely Completion of Development Projects in Mumbai

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, stressed the necessity of adhering to timelines for development projects during a recent District Planning and Development Committee meeting. He emphasized quality work for the city's holistic growth. Despite some political absences, Shinde highlighted the importance of effective scheme delivery and cooperation among various authorities.

Updated: 24-09-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 00:12 IST
At a recent District Planning and Development Committee meeting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed officials to ensure that all development projects are completed within the designated timeframe without compromising on quality.

Shinde, also serving as the guardian minister for Mumbai City, noted that on-time completion of qualitative development works is essential for achieving holistic growth in the city.

Despite the absence of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and other party MPs, Shinde highlighted the importance of delivering effective schemes to keep Mumbai City district at the forefront of Sustainable Development Goals.

