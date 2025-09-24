Eknath Shinde Emphasizes Timely Completion of Development Projects in Mumbai

At a recent District Planning and Development Committee meeting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde instructed officials to ensure that all development projects are completed within the designated timeframe without compromising on quality.

Shinde, also serving as the guardian minister for Mumbai City, noted that on-time completion of qualitative development works is essential for achieving holistic growth in the city.

Despite the absence of Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray and other party MPs, Shinde highlighted the importance of delivering effective schemes to keep Mumbai City district at the forefront of Sustainable Development Goals.