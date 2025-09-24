Crown Worldwide Group Unveils Landmark Own Facility in Bengaluru

Crown Worldwide Group made a significant move in its global growth strategy on Wednesday by inaugurating a new facility in Bengaluru, India. The 76,000 square foot center features green-certified construction and is tailored to provide advanced storage services.

The event was attended by the firm's global leadership, including Founder and Chairman Jim Thompson, Group CEO Jennifer Harvey, and Srinivas Krishnan, Managing Director – South. The center is designed to offer services like custom bonded warehousing and specialized storage for temperature-sensitive and artistic materials.

Recognizing the burgeoning potential of the Indian market, which accounts for 10% of Crown’s global revenue, CEO Jennifer Harvey emphasized the importance of this expansion. The facility, noted for its significant storage capabilities, is aligned with Crown's strategy to deliver cutting-edge information management solutions.