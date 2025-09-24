Crown Worldwide Group Unveils Landmark Own Facility in Bengaluru
Crown Worldwide Group inaugurates its third India facility in Bengaluru. Designed with eco-friendly construction and advanced technology, the 76,000 sq ft center aims to offer specialized storage solutions. The launch signifies Crown’s commitment to expansion in India, a key market contributing significantly to its global revenue.
Crown Worldwide Group made a significant move in its global growth strategy on Wednesday by inaugurating a new facility in Bengaluru, India. The 76,000 square foot center features green-certified construction and is tailored to provide advanced storage services.
The event was attended by the firm's global leadership, including Founder and Chairman Jim Thompson, Group CEO Jennifer Harvey, and Srinivas Krishnan, Managing Director – South. The center is designed to offer services like custom bonded warehousing and specialized storage for temperature-sensitive and artistic materials.
Recognizing the burgeoning potential of the Indian market, which accounts for 10% of Crown’s global revenue, CEO Jennifer Harvey emphasized the importance of this expansion. The facility, noted for its significant storage capabilities, is aligned with Crown's strategy to deliver cutting-edge information management solutions.