Bangkok Road Collapse Sparks Chaos and Urgency

A road in Bangkok collapsed, causing a sinkhole that damaged vehicles and infrastructure. No casualties were reported. The collapse, linked to construction of a train station, led to evacuations near the site, and authorities are racing against monsoon rains to conduct repairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a dramatic event on Wednesday, a section of road in Bangkok collapsed, forming a massive sinkhole that has disrupted both traffic and daily life in the area. Although no casualties were reported, three vehicles sustained damage, according to Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

The collapse is believed to be caused by the ongoing construction of an underground train station. Videos capturing the incident reveal the road gradually sinking, pulling down electrical poles and damaging water pipes. This has completely severed the four-lane road, as the expanding sinkhole stopped just short of a police station, uncovering its underground foundation.

In response, a nearby hospital announced the closure of outpatient services for two days, while the structural integrity of the hospital remains intact as per Bangkok officials. Evacuations have been ordered for the police station and other proximal buildings. Meanwhile, essential services such as electricity and water have been halted, as authorities work to fix the sinkhole with urgency amid the ongoing monsoon season.

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

